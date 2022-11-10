Picture the Steal

Not Available

Rip and Seb are college students from very different backgrounds. Rip is from a working class family and has had to fight for everything he has. Seb is from an upper class background and has been surrounded by privilege his entire life until now. Both Rip and Seb wish to go to university. Unfortunately, neither can afford to go. Despite their differences, an unlikely friendship forms between the two and they plan to burgle a house to raise money. However, everything changes when they realise the house they are trying to steal from is owned by a gangster.