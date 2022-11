Not Available

"Picture Without Sound is a film composed of variations on three basic shots that are organized in a pattern signified by the notation a1b1c1a2b2c2a3b3c3a4. Although the ten shots are joined by non-matching cuts, members of each triad are interlinked by the appearance of the same object in adjacent shots. Repetition is a method of approaching the definition of qualities that do not reveal themselves in a single aspect." (Susan Rosenfeld)