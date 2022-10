Not Available

A young photographer, Julia, makes a disastrous set of photos. She comes to a meeting with a client and he blows her up with his friend, a professional skilled photographer. The dispirited girl steals an expensive photo-album from the photographer. After while some strange distressing events start to happen with her. And one of her best friends suggests her to return the book to it's owner. So, Julia decides to overcome her injury and to go to the photographer's house.