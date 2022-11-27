Pictures from the XXth Century Estonia

Not Available

Documentary by Andres Sööt about the years of 1996 and 1997. The film chronicle covering two years can be viewed as a continuation to Sööt's earlier films "Year of the Dragon" and "Year of the Horse". All three documentaries are the portraits of years, modelled by the director himself. There is neither a systematic nor exhaustive approach towards the selected times in history - what has been followed is the chronological order of events. Andres Sööt documents and comments both from a neutral as well as his personal point of view.