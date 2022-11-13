Not Available

Depicting the coastal islands outside Vancouver, 'Pictures of Sound' is an enigmatic landscape portrait caught by a stationary camera. Reducing land and water into colour gradations on a flat plane, Kerr compresses and fragments temporality to focus on the gradual shifts and rhythms of light. Boats that penetrate the frame serve as reminders of the artificial world, and indeed, of the medium itself. In something akin to invading blips on a radar screen, they are rendered as computer glitches plotting their way systematically across the horizon.