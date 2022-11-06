Not Available

In "Pictures on Pink Paper" Rhodes analyses language as a cause rather than symptom of gender inequalities by looking at the ways in which the association of women with nature and men with culture is linguistically embedded, (seen, for example, in the consistent use of female pronouns to refer to "natural" objects). This film asks how women's oppression can be articulated without mimicking that very expression and language which defines power relations. despite the structuring of the women's voices the film is non-narrative - here, even time is broken down.