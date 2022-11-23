Picturesque New Zealand

Not Available

This Traveltalks visit to New Zealand starts in Auckland, a bustling, modern city. We see scenes of the downtown area with lots of automobile traffic and streetcars. Next is Christchurch, home of Canterbury University, where rowing teams participate in a regatta. Nearby is Lake Wakatipu, which inspires artists to put their impressions on canvas. We then visit Rotorua, a city famous for its geysers, hot springs, bubbling mud pools, and other geothermal activity. At Ferry Springs there is lots of trout for fishing. Later, a group of natives performs a canoe dance. Background music for this film is provided by The Rangitoto Maori Choir, who sing tunes in praise of their country. Near the end of the film, they perform on camera.