Picturesque South Africa

South Africa has a long history of colonialism by among others the Portuguese, French, Dutch and British. This travelogue begins in Cape Town, one of the most important ports in the world. It is located at the meeting of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Table Mountain overlooks the city. At the peak's summit, one can get a magnificent view of the city and surrounding coastline below. Diamond miner and Englishman Cecil John Rhodes, known for the scholarship named after him, bequeathed a house to the state to be used as the home for the prime minister, this house which is the most colorful building in Cape Town. There is also a memorial to Rhodes at the side of Table Mountain. The next stop on the journey is the city of Durban, which has grown from a small native town to one of the largest and most important cities in South Africa.