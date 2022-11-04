Pidakkozhi Koovunna Noottandu

Not Available

The story revolves around a paying guest home run by Chinthamani Ammal(K. P. A. C. Lalitha) who is a determined man-hater due to a failed love affair. Only man-haters are allowed as paying guests. Ponnamma (Kalpana) hates men because of her parents being partial to her twin brother Ponnappan(Kalpana). Another guest, Nancy, is a lawyer and is engaged on a post divorce custody battle for the child with Tony Varghese. Rudra and Bhagyarekha pretend to be man-haters to please Chinthamani Ammal. The story is about how each of the women finds true life partner.