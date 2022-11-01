Pido Dida 2 (Kasal Na)

Not Available

A sequel of Pido Dida 1 in which two children from the orphanage grow up thinking they are siblings, but later find out that they are not related. They realize that they are in love and get married. Dida's Stepmother Shirley (Dexter Doria) continues to belittle Pido and there seems no way that they will ever get along. The newlyweds moves in with Pido's Mother (Nova Villa) who gives them a long lecture so the couple decide to stay with Nanay Batchoy (Vangie Labalan), the junk dealer who raised them like her own. Trouble starts when Pido's womanizing and henpecked Boss makes him the go-between for him and his mistress. - Written by ledster