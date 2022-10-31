Not Available

A small town girl leaves her Pittsburgh roots to pursue a life-long dream of becoming a Hollywood actress. When her road trip goes wrong, and her dream isn't quite realized, Holliejean must decide between what is a more traditional and realistic lifestyle, and what her heart most desires. Searching for the answer to her lifes calling, Holliejean might just discover that she had what it takes to Make It all along. With emphasis on diversity and inclusion, Pie Head: (A Kinda True Story), features actors and crew members with Autism and other diverse abilities and disabilities in a unique, family-friendly, diversity-friendly film that reflects life as it truly presents itself: A topsy-turvy journey of self-doubt, self-discovery, love, loss, inspiration, fulfillment, faith and a hard-won realization that it doesnt take fame and fortune to be a Star.