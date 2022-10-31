Not Available

Gnarcore. Where Snowboarding rules and the whole is greater. Rebelliousness. Spontaneity. Artistic impression. Adventure. Community. All these things drew us to the shred and these things shall keep it alive. Like any fun loving human They lust for those things in life they find real and pure. Ideally it’s a feeling they’re in search of, something that makes us feel bold and alive and promises that we can conquer anything. Maybe they find it on a Mountain, on the street or behind a camera. Maybe its at a show, on the dance floor or at the end of a brush, either way, they find it. It’s our quest, and like charged mercenaries were here to conquer, capture and document. The wild Canadians take it to the streets, the pow, then the bar. Check their latest movie called “Piece”. Really gnarly!!!