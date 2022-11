Not Available

Sarcastic & complicated Jessie and her free-spirited girlfriend, Alex couldn't be any more different from each other, but cupid's arrow is blind, and it was love at first sight. After a year of dating paradise, things go awry when Jessie's parents, who are unaware that Alex is a girl, arrive to town for their anniversary. At a crossroads, she must decide between revealing her sexuality to her parents, or losing the love of her life.