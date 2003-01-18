2003

Pieces of April

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 2003

Studio

IFC Productions

Quirky and rebellious April Burns lives with her boyfriend in a low-rent New York City apartment miles away from her emotionally distant family. But when she discovers that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, she invites the clan to her place for Thanksgiving. While her father struggles to drive her family into the city, April -- an inexperienced cook -- runs into kitchen trouble and must ask a neighbor for help.

Cast

Derek LukeBobby
Patricia ClarksonJoy Burns
Oliver PlattJim Burns
Alison PillBeth Burns
John Gallagher Jr.Timmy Burns
Alice DrummondGrandma Dottie

View Full Cast >

Images