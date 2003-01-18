Pieces of April

Quirky and rebellious April Burns lives with her boyfriend in a low-rent New York City apartment miles away from her emotionally distant family. But when she discovers that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, she invites the clan to her place for Thanksgiving. While her father struggles to drive her family into the city, April -- an inexperienced cook -- runs into kitchen trouble and must ask a neighbor for help.
|Derek Luke
|Bobby
|Patricia Clarkson
|Joy Burns
|Oliver Platt
|Jim Burns
|Alison Pill
|Beth Burns
|John Gallagher Jr.
|Timmy Burns
|Alice Drummond
|Grandma Dottie
View Full Cast >