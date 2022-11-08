Pieces of Darkness

Not Available

Three shocking tales of horror! "The Bootmaker": From the chaotic battlefields of Vietnam to the quiet calm of a small Southern town...Lucky tattoos and a tormented soul fuel the neighborhood bootmaker to spin a wicked web strung with adultery, deceit and mutilation. "Choice Cuts": A butcher shop is the backdrop for this tale of first love, intimidation, and lust. These elements are mixed together with a dash of jealousy and a pinch of lunacy resulting in a frightening culinary creation. "That's Showbiz": All the world may be a stage, but to be a player a price must be paid. A devilish deal is cut by a starstruck young man, only to be terminated in its inevitably disastrous manner. A chilling look at backstage treachery....