Pieces of Easter

2013

All Alza Bennett wants is to get home to her estranged family for the Easter holiday, but an auto mishap leaves the high strung executive more than 700 miles short of her destination and standing on the doorstep of a grizzled, reclusive farmer named Lincoln, who's goal in life is to be left alone. After a deal is struck the mismatched pair sets out on a three day odyssey of misadventure along the highways and byways of America where they encounter rat infested hotels, convenience store hold ups, rural rabbit stalkers and a starstruck couple from a local trailer park. Best of all, they are forced to encounter each other as the two worlds of the princess and hermit collide at each and every turn. A humorous retelling of The Story of The Prodigal Son, told through the eyes of a young woman looking to make amends while she searches for the road back home.