The announcement of a wedding should be cause for celebration, but for the friends of newly engaged soap opera star Julia Baskin and ad exec Graham Everett, it seems to spark nothing but angst and seismic relationship shifts. "Pieces of Eight" gives us a funny, smart, heartfelt glimpse into the romantic relationships of a tight knit circle of twentysomething friends who have come to a critical juncture and must make decisions that will affect the rest of their lives.