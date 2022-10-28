Not Available

Pieces of Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tokib Productions

A crazy father old before his time, a tyrannical, sick mother, a sister who disappeared four years ago and me, Erell, who films everything, all the time... A fine family portrait. I live in the same town I've always lived in. You're born here, you die here. And between the two, there's nothing to do except hang out with my buddies, Gabin, Javier and The Major. One night, my sister Sarah reappears. The pieces of me are put together again.

Cast

Zabou BreitmanChristine
Tchéky KaryoEdern
Adèle ExarchopoulosErell
Adélaïde LerouxSarah
Bruno LochetBob
Martin PautardAntoine

Images