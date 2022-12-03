Not Available

Pieces of Victory is the story of a young girl recounting her time as an unfortunate resident of a reform school. This all-girls school presented itself to the world as a reform program for the wayward and the troubled. However, something much darker was happening. Trapped inside the walls of this compound, a young girl falsely condemned to this place was tortured, bound, starved, humiliated and locked away as part of the "reform". Her only hope through the ordeal is the love she held to from the one person who treated her like she matters.