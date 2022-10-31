Not Available

Piedad has lived big part her life in Leiroso, a small village of the Bierzo, isolated of the urban world in company of her husband. Both decided to remain in the village, still when their children and neighbours were abandoning the place. At the age of 76, appears the Alzheimer in the life of Piedad, her husband died does some time, converting like this in the only inhabitant of the place but still like this, the option to go of there was not something that had in mind. The advance of the illness motivates that Amadeo, her younger son, take the decision to carry to his mother to live with him and his family to the city of A Coruña (Galicia, NW of Spain).