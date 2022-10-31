Not Available

iedra Roja is a close-up look at how Chile's first 'hippie' rock festival (an imitation of Woodstock), profoundly affected Chilean society during a time of social and political upheaval--the inception of Salvador Allende's socialist government, the subsequent military coup d'etat, and Allende's suicide. The festival, widely condemned by the media as three days of drugs, violence and sex, became the scapegoat for both the left and the right to further political agendas. Emotional interviews with festival organizers and musicians illustrate how their involvement with the festival changed the courses of their lives as they dealt with backlash from both conservative Chileans and outraged government forces. Piedra Roja. laced with period music, was produced and filmed by one of the festival organizers.