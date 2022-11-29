Piedra y cielo

Not Available

Situated in front of the video camera, observed by it day and night, the stele-sculpture and chapel of the Memorial have been subjected to a cinematisation process in Stone and Sky in which light, sound and time play an essential role. The daytime view, dominated by the sun (Eguzki) from dawn to dusk, contrasts with the night-time view. The former offers images in which nature coexists with the footprints of history (the work of man: the stone circles, Oteiza’s decrepit stele, Vallet’s chapel); the latter tries to capture something of the metaphysical dimension of the scene lit by the Moon (Ilargi, that is, the light of the dead). In short, they are the elements of what Oteiza identified as the ‘Culture of the Sky’.