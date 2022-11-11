Pieknie sie nam uklada

Not Available

Kasia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian girl, lives with her two-year-older boyfriend Emil, a truck driver from Poland. One day he decides to quit his job and, together with Kasia, start earning money by selling their intimate life on the Internet. They both make money on a website which offers the viewers live sex. Emil is having doubts when it comes to telling his father about this controversial line of work. Maciej Jankowski created a very bold documentary about young people who are looking for their place in life.