In the summer of 1959, as a correspondent for “Successo” magazine, Pasolini traveled along the Italian coast. In 1963, he documented Italian sex behavior, explained in “Love Meetings,” a 1964 film. In the winter of 1970-71, he witnessed the plight of the most impoverished Italian population and the innocents who suffered the boot of state power. After these three journeys, he concluded that Italian society had changed dramatically for the worse throughout all those years.