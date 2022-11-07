Pierino medico della SAUB

Not Available

Alvaro Gasperoni, alias Peter returned to Rome with their families from Addis Ababa, where he received his bachelor's degree in medicine. Helped by his father through a recommendation from the P2 Lodge, he manages to get in a hospital in Rome as assistant to the primary. Here begins the struggle with other colleagues to buy up the post of deputy prime. As any good doctor is measured by the number of patients who, the whole family and all his friends are hospitalized; He, in this way, comes from the league winner. The fatal destiny wants its affair is discovered by an inspector of the Ministry of Health, and Peter will be dismissed from the hospital. This will not deter the protagonist by the medical profession; who continue to indulge in a private clinic run "family".