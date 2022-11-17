Pierre Fitch: From Pup to Porn Star

Not Available

Very few Veritable "pornstars" have had the career like the mega stud Pierre Fitch. In the industry for over a decade, Pierre has graced several magazine and DVD covers, worked with innumerable performers and has been the cause of many orgasms. Goofy, funny (and sometimes serious), Pierre Fitch started his journey as a young sexual pup just looking for a good time. He has grown into a hot young sex god that all up and coming models want to work with. Jake Jaxson and Videoboys present to you this collection featuring Pierre Fitch's first scenes and his new ones. Please enjoy Pierre Fitch: From Pup to PornStar!