In this live concert video, innovative ska band the Pietasters strut their stuff in their hometown of Washington, D.C. Known for their distinctive blend of reggae, soul and punk, the seven-member group performs more than 15 tunes, including "Biblical Sense," "Drinkin' and Drivin," "Dollar Bill," "Freak Show," "Girl Take It Easy" and "Factory." Also included are two bonus songs ("Can't Stand It" and "D.C. Sniper") and a tour video.