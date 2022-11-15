Not Available

Single 36-year-old travel nurse, Jodie, thinks maybe something is wrong with her. Harassed by her sisters and flooded with images of others on social media, Jodie obsesses over whether she will meet someone, if all men are garbage, and if her ‘uterus will rot out’ before she has children. While at a Gun's N' Roses concert, she meets Dustin and is hopeful she has finally met her potential match -- until he ghosts on her the next day. Overwhelmed, Jodie’s four gay best friends are by her side as she confronts hard truths and figures out her next move. Pig Hag looks at how society’s expectations for women may influence their barometer for success and the choices they make.