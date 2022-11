Not Available

Milford, the family pig, is being given a birthday party, on the farm, by Maw and Paw and all the kids, but he is kidnapped by one of the 39 Boomer Brothers on the neighboring farm, who want to make bar-b-que out of Milford. Maw and Paw set out to rescue Milford, but they are thwarted by the red-bearded brothers. But victory finally comes and Milford comes home to celebrate his birthday.