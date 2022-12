Not Available

Join Sebastian, the wise old raven and three small piglets in the adventures we like to call Pig Tales. In The Faulty Falcon the food is missing and although all the evidence appears to point to the Plague, the farm animals must learn to get all the facts before accusing someone. In C'mon Now, Try! Sebastian believes that his scientific tinkering is not valuable until he learns that no effort is lost and each time you fall you learn something new.