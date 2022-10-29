Pigeons on the Roof

Not Available

Youssef's falafel are the bestseller. Unfortunately, his small snack bar on Berliner Sonnenallee lacks the required splash guard. The meticulous Peggy of the Public Order Office knows no mercy: The desperate Lebanese has to close the shop, but then the unlikely happens: The shy official falls in love with the spirited Orientals. In this episodic big city comedy, the elementary particles of love collide. Katja Riemann and Olli Dittrich prove their incredible versatility in ten different roles