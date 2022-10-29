Not Available

Pigeons on the Roof

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ARD

Youssef's falafel are the bestseller. Unfortunately, his small snack bar on Berliner Sonnenallee lacks the required splash guard. The meticulous Peggy of the Public Order Office knows no mercy: The desperate Lebanese has to close the shop, but then the unlikely happens: The shy official falls in love with the spirited Orientals. In this episodic big city comedy, the elementary particles of love collide. Katja Riemann and Olli Dittrich prove their incredible versatility in ten different roles

Cast

Olli DittrichPaul, Youssef, Frieder, Stevie, Yogi Swami Helmut
Beat MartiOle
Katja RiemannEva, Maria, Peggy, Gabriela, Alexa

View Full Cast >

Images