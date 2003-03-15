2003

Piglet's Big Movie

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2003

Studio

Disney Television Animation

When the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood begin a honey harvest, young Piglet is excluded and told that he is too small to help. Feeling inferior, Piglet disappears and his pals Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Roo and Winnie the Pooh must use Piglet's scrapbook as a map to find him. In the process they discover that this very small animal has been a big hero in a lot of ways.

Cast

John FiedlerPiglet (voice)
Jim CummingsPooh / Tigger (voice)
Andre StojkaOwl (voice)
Kath SoucieKanga / Christopher Robin (singing) (voice)
Nikita HopkinsRoo (voice)
Peter CullenEeyore (voice)

