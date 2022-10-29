Not Available

Pigman is a 2013 Malayalam film directed by Avira Rebecca and written by N. Prabhakaran based on his own short story of the same name. The film features Jayasurya and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles while Jagathy Sreekumar, Harisree Ashokan, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and K. P. A. C. Lalitha play the rest of supporting cast. It is the second directorial venture of Avira Rebecca whose previous film Thakarachenda was critically well acclaimed. The film tells the story of a young man who dreams of securing high jobs by completing his doctorate, but is forced to spend his days in a pig farm -