Pigs in a Polka

  • Music
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dressed in a tuxedo, the Big Bad Wolf announces the evening's program: the tale of the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs, set to the music of Johannes Brahms's Hungarian Dances. Queue the fairy tale: we watch each pig build his house, the first two pigs dance and play, the wolf arrives and, wearing a gypsy woman's disguise, almost catches them. They run to hide in the brick house, where the wolf tries various ruses to gain entry, including dressing as a poverty-stricken old woman reduced to playing a violin for donations. He fools the two simple pigs and gets inside. Will he dine on pork? The house has an elevator, the wolf gets the shaft.

Cast

Sara BernerFirst Little Pig (voice)
Bea BenaderetSecond Little Pig (voice)
Mel BlancBig Bad Wolf / Third Little Pig (voice)

