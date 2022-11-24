Pijnstillers

Not Available

Casper (Gijs Blom) has never met his father and lives alone with his mother Marit (Birgit Schuurman). He likes to spend his free time playing the piano, so he is thrilled when he is chosen to become a pianist in a youth orchestra – and especially when he makes friends with Anouk (Susan Radder). She knows what Casper is going through when he learns that his mother is seriously ill: Marit has cancer. Scared of what might happen to her, Casper and his best friend Pim (Massimo Pesik) decide to find his father…