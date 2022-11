Not Available

It's a beautiful winter day in the Johto region, and Brock, Misty, and Ash are heading into town to pick up a few things for the cabin they're spending the day in. Once again, Pikachu is left in charge, and Togepi, Psyduck, and Vulpix run up to send them off, although Chikorita soon squeezes herself in to do the same. After admonitions from Misty to take care of Togepi, and Brock telling Vulpix to behave itself, the humans head on their way.