Under the sunny sky, Buneary, Buizel, Pachirisu, Piplup, Turtwig, Aipom, and Pikachu are running across a grassy field. Pachirisu rides on a beach ball down the hill, and then Piplup rides on the beach ball afterwards. Aipom knocks Piplup off of the ball and Piplup chases after Aipom.