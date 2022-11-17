Pikachu's Ice Adventure

Not Available

Under the shining sun and clear blue sky, Pikachu and friends visits a beach to play! Excited, Piplup and Buizel start to test their speed in the ocean. Meanwhile, Meowth and its team bring the surf board saying "We are going to catch the Big Wave and become the Legend!" Trying to scramble for the play space, all the Pokemon get into a big fight! All of the sudden, a huge snowstorm blows everyone away from the play space. After the incident, Pikachu and friends wake up in a world of ice! Pikachu, Piplup and Meowth found themselves separated away from everyone by the snow storm. What was the cause of the storm? Can Pikachu and everybody come back to where they came from safely? Pikachu and friends' adventure begins in a world of ice!