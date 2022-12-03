Pike's Peak by Rail

Not Available

The dark beauty of the evergreens in Englemann Canyon, the bright Autumn gold of the aspens at Mountain View and the majestic rocky slopes at Windy Point are all more spectacular with bright red trains in view. Enjoy Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, deer, wild flowers, a waterfall and alpine lakes. Rare historic still photos and motion pictures chronicle the works of man along this rail line. The Half Way House Hotel, the offices of the Pike's Peak Daily News, the Alpine Laboratory & the town of Minnehaha are some of the historic sites, now only a memory along the rails. The oldest hydro-electric plant operating in the American West, steam locomotive water tanks and an old stone section house are still visible.