This simple, unsophisticated tale by Finnish director and writer Jack Witikka is geared toward the younger set, whatever their age. It is a standard melodrama with a touch of fantasy, centered on events in a courtyard in a small village. A little orphan boy (Tuukka Tanner) is the focus of attnetion, as well as his stepmother (Elsa Turakainen) whose special qualities engender a certain mystery around her person -- and hint at magical powers.