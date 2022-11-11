Πικρή Μου Αγάπη

Not Available

A poor young man (Thanos Livaditis) is working in a car cage and buying a car, mortgaging his mother's house (Eleni Zafiriou). It turns into a pirated taxi but has an accident. To repair the damage he suffered, he is forced to work for a wealthy man (Theodoros Moridis). He undertakes to make the driver of his spoiled daughter (Miranda Kounellaki). It will affect her and transform her into a responsible person, so she falls in love with him. At the same time, the young person gains the respect and appreciation of her father.