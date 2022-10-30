Not Available

Iloilo, the City of Love, the human dimensional plane of Calixto, the encanto dimensional plane, where anarchy and desolation had been a way of life for the past decades. Amusement, delight, and laughter has left it years before because of the actions of Albion, the most feared entity in Calixto. He set his sights on revenge, and deployed his murderous forces to finally abolish Calixto's final chance for happiness. Abet, Tyrone and Marco, three children in the human plane was forced to become champions who will restore Calixto. With recovered weapons and two sticks, their dream to recover Calixto will be put to the test: to discover the truth and the sacrifice that comes with heroism and bravery. - Written by Mahnnie Tolentino