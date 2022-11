Not Available

Pil-gu is a high school athlete and the leader of an underground club called Shock. Along with the Shocks, the judo club and a girls' club called Sexy Wave led by Hee-jeong cause plenty of trouble and mayhem in the school. The arrival of a pretty young teacher named Yoo Yuna gets the students in gear for another big scheme. Each club sets up a strategy to lure the new teacher. After beating numerous contenders, Pil-gu approaches Yuna.