Pil og bue

There is an equestrian center in the north of Norway where horses can heal people. With the intuitive gaze of the camera, viewers experience an intimate understanding of the relationship between the humans and the animals. The film unfolds as an experiment that mirrors the philosophy of place: a commitment to being in the present moment and being able to communicate with the horses. Like the characters in the film, the audience gets drawn into a sensory experience of a place and its people.