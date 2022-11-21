Pilates for Indie Rockers

Not Available

Ever wonder why every exercise video seems shot on a hermetically sealed soundstage with a Stepford Wife for an instructor and some John Tesh-sounding new-age beat pulsing in the background? Well Chaos has... she's a certified yoga instructor and personal trainer who teaches a rock-n-roll hardbody fitness classes in the center of Hollywood. She thinks fitness videos can have attitude and great music and the kind of badass energy that'll psych you up to work out everyday and get in awesome shape. And who are we to argue with a drop-dead gorgeous yogi who could totally kick our asses? In this DVD you can select your favorite indie rock workout mix (or play your own) and follow along with Chaos' advanced moves or Page's beginner moves.