Pilates for Wimps

Not Available

It doesn't matter how fit, enthusiastic or prepared you are, when it comes to trying out a new form of exercise, Wimps come in all shapes and sizes! Join Annika Carlson, an ACE and AFFA-certified Pilates instructor and trainer, as she shows you Pilates made simple for those who want to get in shape without going to the gym. Tone and reshape your body with basic exercises for the stomach, back, legs, and arms and discover amazing results! Improve your posture, increase flexibility, and rejuvenate your spine. Annika guides you through an authentic Pilates workout that everyone and anyone can do, regardless of age, fitness level, motivation, and flexibility (or lack thereof)! So, workout the Wimp way and get the benefits of a great workout that doesn't demand too much from your body!