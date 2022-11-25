Not Available

This 20 minute Pilates yoga workout class for everyone is the perfect way to tone, strengthen, and sculpt the body from the inside out. An online yoga workout practice that will allow you to strengthen the body and increase flexibility from the comfort of your own home. This yoga class is a combination of pilates exercises for weight loss, toning exercises for strength and muscle definition, and the flow and movement of a yoga class which will stimulate the metabolism and wake up your entire body from the inside out. A complete pilates and yoga fusion class will target the core in every way you could imagine. From lower ab exercises, to toning the obliques and even sculpting the legs and glutes. A full total body yoga workout where we will flow, breathe, increase flexibility, strength, and find that power from within. So if you’re ready for a quick and effective yoga workout, grab that mat and enjoy