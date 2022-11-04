Pilgrim Popeye

Not Available

Popeye's been feeding a turkey in his backyard; it's Thanksgiving day, and his (3) nephews are all set to turn the turkey into the main course. But Popeye can't bring himself to do the deed, so he tells them a story about the time he was a pilgrim and a turkey saved his life. Popeye is hunting the turkey, which keeps outsmarting him; he finally corners the bird, which gives him a sob story about being too scrawny to eat. Popeye gives him some spinach, but before the bird can eat it, Popeye is captured by Indians. They tie him to a stake. The turkey, watching, remembers the spinach, which turns the turkey into an eagle. He swoops down, carries off the first batch of Indians and throws them into a mountain; he turns another batch into a totem pole. Popeye finishes his story and sees the boys missing; dinner time! They prepare to serve the turkey his big plate of spinach.