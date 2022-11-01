Not Available

Join Chris Sharma on a bouldering pilgrimage to the sacred village of Hampi, in the south of India. Along with friends Katie Brown and Nate Gold, Sharma has come to explore the infinite possibilities of this place among ancient Hindu temples Sharma's legendary strength and natural approach to what he calls "the practice of climbing" yields difficult and beautiful new boulder problems This groundbreaking climbing movie combines world-class action with a rare and inspiring view into the mind of this extraordinary climber Special features include extra outtake footage, soundtrack information and BigUP trailers