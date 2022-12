Not Available

Pilibail Yamunakka is an Tulu language film directed by K Sooraj Shetty, starring Purav Ambar, Sonal Monteiro, Naveen D Padil in lead roles. The movie has been produced by Rohan Shetty under the banner of Lakumi Cine Creations. Audio launch of this film was held on 19 June 2016. The movie released on 9 December 2016. film successfully completed 50 days